GOTTHARD Guitarist / Founder LEO LEONI Pays Tribute To Rock & Roll Past With New Project CORELEONI

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of CoreLeoni, who will release a very special album in February 2018.

Who is CoreLeoni you ask? It is a project founded by none other than Gotthard guitarist and founder Leo Leoni to pay a very personal tribute to his rock & roll past.

In Leo’s words, "On the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Gotthard album, I wanted to pay tribute to songs like "Downtown", "Firedance", "Higher", "Here Comes The Heat", "In The Name", "Ride On...", "Let It Be", and "All I Care 4". Songs that with Gotthard we have kind of left aside. We've re-recorded, refreshed, and "re-brushed" them in a respectful way. These songs are very dear to me and they are part of a period that will remain forever with me."

Joining CoreLeoni on this release:

Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals

Hena Habegger - drums

Jgor Gianola - guitar

Mila Merker - bass

Leo Leoni dusted these songs off and brought a new life to these overlooked masterpieces from his past. The album will also include a new song, “Walk On Water”, which will be released in December.

"This CoreLeoni project made me feel so many emotions and memories, filling my heart with joy. I hope hearing these new versions gives all the Gotthard fans, especially the ones who knew and loved the band in the early days, the same great emotions that it has brought to me,” concludes Leo.

The band will also appear live in Switzerland for the following shows:

December

21 - Temus - Agno

22 - Musigburg - Aarburg

23 - Harley Heaven - Dietikon

30 - Piazza - Lugano, Switzerland (Radiofestival)

Stay tuned for more news and more shows.