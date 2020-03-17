GOTTHARD & MAGNUM Announce Rescheduled Serpent Rings Tour Dates

"Dear friends & fans, as much as we would like to have rocked the stage for you, health comes first," states an update from Gotthard (pictured above). "Accordingly to official orders, our tour planned for April in Germany cannot take place either. However, we have good news: We have already been able to set new dates, and our Special Guest, Magnum, will also be there again. All tickets already purchased remain valid for the new event dates. We look forward to rocking with you next year. Until then we wish you all the best and above all good health."

Magnum states: "Magnum are pleased to announce the first of our rescheduled dates for the Serpent Rings Tour. The co-headline dates with Gotthard will now take place on the following (see below). Tickets already purchased for shows in April 2020 will be valid at their respective venues. All other rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as we can. Thanks everyone for their patience."

Gotthard/Magnum rescheduled dates:

January

11 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk

12 - Singen, Germany - Stadthalle

14 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Traubling

15 - Fürth, Germany - Stadthalle

16 - München, Germany - Tonhalle

18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkap

19 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

21 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

22 - Bremen, Germany - Pier Ii

23 - Balingen, Germany - Volksbankmesse

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Gf 36

26 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol