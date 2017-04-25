GOYA Premier “Blackfire” Music Video From The Devil’s Candy Soundtrack

Arizona-based metallers, Goya, have released a video for their track “Blackfire”. The song is featured on the soundtrack for Sean Byrne’s new heavy-metal charged horror film, The Devil’s Candy. The video, which features footage from the film, can be seen below.

The Devil’s Candy soundtrack (J2 Music / INgrooves) was released on March 17th in tandem with a limited theatrical and VOD release of the film. The soundtrack, produced by Jonathan McHugh and Jonathan Platt, features an all-star metal lineup that includes such notable bands as experimental metal legends Sunn O))) and thrash titans Slayer. Machine Head, Ghost, PJ Harvey and others round out this brutal soundtrack. Fans can pick up the soundtrack on iTunes.

Tracklisting:

Sunn O))) - “Belürol Pusztít”

The Wanton Bishops - “Shake”

Spiderbait - “Conjunctivitis”

PJ Harvey - “The Devil”

Ghost - “From The Pinnacle To The Pit”

Goya - “Blackfire”

Slayer - “You Against You”

Machine Head - “Sail Into The Black”

Aurora Surgit - “Dies Irae (Sequentia)”

Sunn O))) - “Decay 2 (Nihils’ Maw)”

“Blackfire” video:

The film’s director Sean Byrne had this to say about the soundtrack: “The Devil’s Candy Soundtrack takes the listener on a gradual descent from foot-stomping joy to the deepest darkness. Please play it LOUD.”

The Devil’s Candy (Snoot Entertainment) saw a limited theatrical and VOD release via IFC Films’ horror and sci-fi imprint, IFC Midnight. Directed by Sean Byrne, the film chronicles diehard metalhead and struggling artist Jesse, as he relocates with his wife and child into a house in Texas that has a particularly grisly past. Disturbing demonic goings-on culminate with the appearance of Ray (The Walking Dead’s Pruitt Taylor Vince). He’s the home’s former resident, and he’s here to do the Devil’s bidding.

Film trailer: