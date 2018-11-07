GOZU Premiers "They Probably Know Karate" Music Video; Band Joins Metal Alliance Tour Next Week

Next week, Boston's rock/metal outfit Gozu will join the Metal Alliance tour, featuring Goatwhore, The Casualties, Black Tusk, and Great American Ghost. In anticipation of these upcoming shows, the band has now launched a new video for "They Probably Know Karate", directed by Tony Simone at Zenbeast Media).

Gozu comments: "We are super excited about our new video! Tony is a super talented up and coming video director and knocked this it out the park! This is also a great jump off point to the Metal Alliance Tour coming up next week!! Goatwhore, The Casualties, Black Tusk, Great American Ghost...What's not to like?? We get to tour with bands we're actually fans of!"

Tour dates:

November

18 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

20 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

21 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

23 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

24 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, ON

25 - Salle Multi Du Complex Meduse - Quebec City, QC

26 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

28 - Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

29 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

30 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA