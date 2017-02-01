Grab Your Clubs! ALICE COOPER Announces Annual Golf Tournament And Entertainment In March
February 1, 2017, 19 minutes ago
Sponsored by Airpark Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep, Alice Cooper's Rock & Roll Golf Classic and Rock & Roll Vampire Bash directly benefit Solid Rock and The Rock Teen Center, and brings together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, and many PGA veterans and community leaders. Stay tuned for details for our 2017 golf tournament.
Sunday, March 26th - Alice Cooper's Rock & Roll Bash - Under the Big Top with Alice and Friends
Las Sendas Golf Club
7555 E. Eagle Crest Drive
Mesa, AZ
4:30 PM to 6:00 PM - Cocktail Reception, VIP photos with Alice Cooper and our incredible Silent Auction.
6:30 PM to 10:00 PM - Dinner, Live Auction and Live Entertainment with Alice Cooper and Friends
$250 per person - Proceeds directly benefit Alice Cooper's Rock Teen Center
If you are golfing in the tournament, two dinner tickets are included per registration.
Tickets on sale online February 8th.
Monday, March 27th - Alice Cooper's Rock & Roll Golf Classic - Cirque de Coop
Shotgun Start
Luncheon
Awards
More information at this location.