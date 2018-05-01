GRAHAM BONNET BAND Announces KURT JAMES As Guitarist For All Upcoming Live Dates
May 1, 2018, an hour ago
The Graham Bonnet Band has announced Kurt James as guitarist for all upcoming live dates.
Kurt first gained national recognition when he joined the band Steeler, replacing Yngwie Malmsteen who had then just departed to join Alcatrazz. Kurt also performed on the cult metal album Dr Mastermind, released in 1986.
Graham and the band will be performing a full length 100-minute set featuring music from the recent Graham Bonnet Band album The Book, and extensively from his eras with Rainbow/MSG/Alcatrazz/Impellitteri, and as a solo artist. The band will also be announcing details of their forthcoming new album in the coming weeks.
Confirmed 2018 tour dates:
May
11 - Ibiza, Spain - Hard Rock Hell Roadtrip
12 - Vitoria/Gasteiz, Spain - Jimmy Jazz
13 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club
15 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex
16 - Obermachtal, Germany - Kreuz
17 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall
20 - Nuernberg, Germany - Der Cult
22 - Dessau, Germany - Marienkirche
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Blues Club
24 - Gifhorn, Germany - Kultbahnhof
25 - Helmond, Netherlands - The Cacaofabriek
26 - Houthalen, Belglium - CC Houthalen Oost
27 - Dortmund, Germany - Blue Notez
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
30 - Tampere, Finland - Yo-Talo
31 - Oslo, Norway - Hard Rock Cafe
June
1 - Bergen, Norway - Madame Felle
August
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - G2
9 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Assembly
10 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans
11 - Louth, England - Louth Town Hall
12 - Newcastle, England - Trillans
14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
15 - Hull, England - O'Reileys
16 - Stoke, England - Eleven
17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
19 - Pontypridd, Wales - Muni Arts Centre
21 - Bilston, England - Robin 2
22 - London, England - Underworld
23 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar
24 - Buckley, England - Tivoli
25 - Notts, England - Stonedeaf Festival