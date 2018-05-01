GRAHAM BONNET BAND Announces KURT JAMES As Guitarist For All Upcoming Live Dates

The Graham Bonnet Band has announced Kurt James as guitarist for all upcoming live dates.

Kurt first gained national recognition when he joined the band Steeler, replacing Yngwie Malmsteen who had then just departed to join Alcatrazz. Kurt also performed on the cult metal album Dr Mastermind, released in 1986.

Graham and the band will be performing a full length 100-minute set featuring music from the recent Graham Bonnet Band album The Book, and extensively from his eras with Rainbow/MSG/Alcatrazz/Impellitteri, and as a solo artist. The band will also be announcing details of their forthcoming new album in the coming weeks.

Confirmed 2018 tour dates:

May

11 - Ibiza, Spain - Hard Rock Hell Roadtrip

12 - Vitoria/Gasteiz, Spain - Jimmy Jazz

13 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

15 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex

16 - Obermachtal, Germany - Kreuz

17 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall

20 - Nuernberg, Germany - Der Cult

22 - Dessau, Germany - Marienkirche

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Blues Club

24 - Gifhorn, Germany - Kultbahnhof

25 - Helmond, Netherlands - The Cacaofabriek

26 - Houthalen, Belglium - CC Houthalen Oost

27 - Dortmund, Germany - Blue Notez

28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

30 - Tampere, Finland - Yo-Talo

31 - Oslo, Norway - Hard Rock Cafe

June

1 - Bergen, Norway - Madame Felle

August

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - G2

9 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Assembly

10 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans

11 - Louth, England - Louth Town Hall

12 - Newcastle, England - Trillans

14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

15 - Hull, England - O'Reileys

16 - Stoke, England - Eleven

17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

19 - Pontypridd, Wales - Muni Arts Centre

21 - Bilston, England - Robin 2

22 - London, England - Underworld

23 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar

24 - Buckley, England - Tivoli

25 - Notts, England - Stonedeaf Festival