GRAHAM BONNET BAND Announces Live Album/Blu-Ray Live…Here Comes The Night

Legendary rock vocalist Graham Bonnet is back with a new live album and home video captured during his acclaimed performance at Frontiers Rock Festival III in Trezzo (Milan, Italy) on April 24th, 2016.



Accompanied by a stellar band featuring founding member Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, South American guitar sensation Conrado Pesinato on lead guitar, and Mark Zonder (known for his work with Warlord and Fates Warning) on drums, Bonnet masterfully delivered a thrilling “Best of” set which included songs from his stints with bands such as Rainbow, McAuley Schenker Group, Alcatrazz, Impellitteri, and of course his solo material too.



Bonnet says: "It's been a very long time since I last released a live video, 33 years to be exact, with Alcatrazz. Myself and the band were very excited to film and record our performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival for a live album and video and are very happy with the final result!”



Bonnet has a powerful and distinctive vocal style and, indeed, a distinctive image – preferring to let the music, rather than the conventional heavy metal look, do the talking.



The Graham Bonnet Band has spent the last two years touring regularly around the world and this past winter, released his latest successful release, The Book. With the band and Bonnet fine-tuned from all their touring when they got to Frontiers Rock Festival, this stellar set that was captured there makes for a new live album that will blow GBB (and heavy rock fans in general) away!

Tracklisting:

CD-DVD/Blu-Ray

“Eyes Of The World”

“All Night Long”

“S.O.S.”

“Stand In Line”

“Will You Be Home Tonight”

“Jet To Jet”

“Night Games”

“Suffer Me”

“Dancer”

“Desert Song”

“Island In The Sun”

“Since You Been Gone”

“Assault Attack”

“Lost In Hollywood”

Lineup:

Graham Bonnet – Vocals

Beth-Ami Heavenstone – Bass

Conrado Pesinato – Guitars

Mark Zonder – Drums