GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Japanese Tour Report Video Includes Reunion Of Original ALCATRAZZ Members

The Metal Voice has released a special report on a three night Alcatrazz special engagement as part of The Graham Bonnet Band's 2017 The Book tour in Japan - Parole Denied In Japan Report.

Founding members Graham Bonnet (vocals), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards) and Gary Shea (bass) of the 80's supergroup Alcatrazz reunited in Japan after 33 years. The report includes in-depth interviews with the Graham Bonnet Band, and details on their travels, and tells the complete back story of the rise and fall and rise of the Alcatrazz band. Watch as both bands immerse themselves in the Japanese culture and are embraced by the Japanese people.

Alcatrazz was formed in 1983 by former Rainbow and Michael Schenker Group vocalist Graham Bonnet, along with Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea, and made three albums in the 1980's.The band’s debut album included young Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen and their second album, guitar virtuoso Steve Vai.

The report was produced by Jimmy Kay and Giles Lavery for The Metal Voice, along with narration by Beth-Ami Heavenstone.