GRAHAM BONNET BAND Joined By JAG PANZER Guitarist JOEY TAFOLLA
June 27, 2017, 17 minutes ago
The Graham Bonnet Band have announced Joey Tafolla as their new guitarist, effective immediately Joey will be joining the band for all upcoming tour dates and the recording of a new Graham Bonnet Band album, the follow-up to last years The Book release.
Graham comments: "It's great to have Joey with us, he brings us even closer to the classic sound of my past records in the live setting and he will be a great asset as we move into the new recordings which will certainly follow the path of what we began with The Book.”
Joey adds: "I have always loved Graham's voice and his music. His sense of melody and harmonic awareness is just amazing. He creates sophisticated harmonies as easy as I can eat a bowl of cereal. Being able to work with someone on this level is extremely gratifying.”
Joey Tafolla began his career as a member of the 80s power metal band Jag Panzer. After achieving cult status for the band's first full length LP, he recorded solo instrumental CDs with legendary label Shrapnel Records, a label responsible for breaking such talent as Paul Gilbert, Tony MacAlpine, Yngwie Malmsteen and Richie Kotzen to name just a few.
Upcoming tour dates:
July
21 - John Smith Festival - Finland
23 - Suncastle - Skegness, UK
24 - Biekeller - Bristol, UK
25 - Sin City - Swansea, UK
26 - Fibbers - York, UK
27 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK
28 - Ramblin' Man Fair @ Mote Park - Maidstone - Kent, UK
29 - Rock And Blues Festival @ Coney Grey Showground - Derbyshire, UK
30 - The Tivoli - Buckley, UK
Graham Bonnet Band lineup:
Graham Bonnet - Vocals
Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass
Joey Tafolla - Guitars
Jimmy Waldo - Keys
Mark Banquechea - Drums