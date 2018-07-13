GRAHAM BONNET BAND Keyboardist JIMMY WALDO On Meanwhile, Back In The Garage Album - "It’s A Little Heavier And More Progressive... A Little Bit More Aggressive Musically"
The Graham Bonnet Band has released their new album Meanwhile, Back In The Garage. Order the title on CD/LP/MP3 here, and on Limited Edition 2xLP Silver Colored 180g Vinyl here.
In a new interview with Metal Rules, keyboardist Jimmy Waldo (New England, ex-Vinnie Vincent's Warrior, Alcatrazz) talks about the new album.
"It’s a little heavier and more progressive," says Jimmy. "A little bit more aggressive musically. It’s just a natural progression. Graham writes about personal experiences and observations of real-world events."
Asked about last-minute changes in the band lineup during the recordings, and who is playing the guitar parts on the album, Jimmy reveals, "Joey Tafolla was playing the guitar on the record but our new guitarist Kurt James also played on the record. He came in at the last minute and did play some guitars. So, they both played on the album."
Read the full interview at metal-rules.com.
This new studio album offers 13 new songs where Bonnet lays down his inimitable vocals over a selection of tunes full of great hooks and melodies. Includes a bonus live DVD captured at a Live From Daryl’s House (yes, THAT Daryl of Hall & Oates) performance in early 2018.
Tracklisting:
CD:
"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage"
"The Hotel"
"Livin’ In Suspicion"
"Incest Outcest U.S.A."
"Long Island Tea"
"The House"
"Sea Of Trees"
"Man On The Corner"
"We Don’t Need Another Hero"
"America…Where Have You Gone?"
"Heading Toward The Light"
"Past Lives"
"The Crying Chair"
"Starcarr Lane" (Live From Daryl’s House 2018)
DVD (Live From Daryl’s House 2018):
"Night Of The Shooting Star" (Intro)
"Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live"
"All Night Long"
"Night Games"
"California Air"
"God Blessed Video"
"Stand In Line"
"Island In The Sun"
"Desert Song"
"Starcarr Lane"
"Jet To Jet"
"S.O.S."
"Into The Night"
"Samurai"
"Skyfire"
"Since You Been Gone"
"Assault Attack"
"Eyes Of The World"
"Hiroshima Mon Amour"
"Lost In Hollywood"
Recorded & Produced by: Jimmy Waldo & Giles Lavery
Mixed & Mastered by: Andy Haller
"Sea Of Trees":
"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage":
Lineup:
Graham Bonnet - Vocals
Kurt James - Guitars
Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass
Jimmy Waldo - Keys
Mark Benquechea - Drums
Tour dates:
August
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - G2
9 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Assembly
10 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans
11 - Louth, England - Louth Town Hall
12 - Newcastle, England - Trillans
14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
15 - Hull, England - O'Reileys
16 - Stoke, England - Eleven
17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
19 - Pontypridd, Wales - Muni Arts Centre
21 - Bilston, England - Robin 2
22 - London, England - Underworld
23 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar
24 - Buckley, England - Tivoli
25 - Notts, England - Stonedeaf Festival