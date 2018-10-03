GRAHAM BONNET BAND Premiers Official Live Video For "Long Island Tea"

The Graham Bonnet Band has released a live video for "Long Island Tea", a track from their new album Meanwhile, Back In The Garage. Watch the clip below, and order the album on CD/LP/MP3 here, and on Limited Edition 2xLP Silver Colored 180g Vinyl here.

This new studio album offers 13 new songs where Bonnet lays down his inimitable vocals over a selection of tunes full of great hooks and melodies. Includes a bonus live DVD captured at a Live From Daryl’s House (yes, THAT Daryl of Hall & Oates) performance in early 2018.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage"

"The Hotel"

"Livin’ In Suspicion"

"Incest Outcest U.S.A."

"Long Island Tea"

"The House"

"Sea Of Trees"

"Man On The Corner"

"We Don’t Need Another Hero"

"America…Where Have You Gone?"

"Heading Toward The Light"

"Past Lives"

"The Crying Chair"

"Starcarr Lane" (Live From Daryl’s House 2018)

DVD (Live From Daryl’s House 2018):

"Night Of The Shooting Star" (Intro)

"Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live"

"All Night Long"

"Night Games"

"California Air"

"God Blessed Video"

"Stand In Line"

"Island In The Sun"

"Desert Song"

"Starcarr Lane"

"Jet To Jet"

"S.O.S."

"Into The Night"

"Samurai"

"Skyfire"

"Since You Been Gone"

"Assault Attack"

"Eyes Of The World"

"Hiroshima Mon Amour"

"Lost In Hollywood"

Recorded & Produced by: Jimmy Waldo & Giles Lavery

Mixed & Mastered by: Andy Haller

"Long Island Tea" live video:

"Livin’ In Suspicion" video:

"Sea Of Trees":

"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage":

Lineup:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

Kurt James - Guitars

Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass

Jimmy Waldo - Keys

Mark Benquechea - Drums