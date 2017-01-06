GRAHAM BONNET BAND - “Rider” Music Video Streaming

The Graham Bonnet Band have released a video for the song “Rider”, featured on their new album, The Book, released back in November. Watch the new clip below.

Graham Bonnet is a rock legend. With a pedigree that includes Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri, he is one of the finest vocalists of his generation. His is a recognizable and unique voice on a number of classic hard rock albums, including Rainbow's Down To Earth (1979), Michael Schenker Group's Assault Attack (1982), Alcatrazz's No Parole For Rock ’N’ Roll (1983) and Disturbing The Peace (1985), and Impellitteri's Stand In Line (1988).

The Graham Bonnet Band, features Graham Bonnet on, of course, lead vocals, Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, South American guitar sensation Conrado Pesinato on lead guitar, ex-Alcatrazz man Jimmy Waldo on keys, and Mark Zonder (known for his acclaimed work with Warlord and Fates Warning) on drums.

The Book offers 11 new songs where Bonnet lays down his legendary vocals over a selection of hard rock tunes that are chock full of great hooks and melodies. "The songs on the album are very similar to what I have done in the past with Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG," says Graham. "I think this is what people want to hear from me and won't be disappointed."

The album also includes a bonus disc featuring re-recorded versions of some of the most well known classics he has sung in his solo career and with Rainbow, Alcatrazz, MSG and Impellitteri.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

“Into The Night”

“Welcome To My Home”

“Earth's Child (I Am Your Son)”

“Rider”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Strangest Day”

“The Dance”

“Where Were You?”

“The Book”

“Everybody Wants To Go There”

“California Air (Better Here Than There)”

Disc 2 (Re-Recorded Classics)

“Eyes Of The World”

“All Night Long”

“Lost In Hollywood”

“Since You Been Gone”

“Night Games”

“S.O.S.”

“Assault Attack”

“Dancer”

“Desert Song”

“Island In The Sun”

“Hiroshima Mon Amour”

“God Blessed Video”

“Will You Be Home Tonight”

“Witchwood”

“Stand In Line”

“Here Comes The Night (Down Without A Fight)”

“Rider” video:

“Into The Night” video: