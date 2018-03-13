GRAHAM BONNET BAND To Perform ALCATRAZZ Album No Parole For Rock N Roll On US Tour; Video Announcement

Graham Bonnet has announced via The Metal Voice that in September and October, the Graham Bonnet Band will be performing the Alcatrazz album No Parole For Rock N Roll in it's entirety on stage along along with fan favorites. A video announcement can be found below.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

29 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

October

3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

7 - The Hub - Colton, CA

11 - The Caboose - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

13 - The Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN

14 - Red Carpet - St Cloud, MN