GRAHAM BONNET BAND To Perform ALCATRAZZ Album No Parole For Rock N Roll On US Tour; Video Announcement
March 13, 2018, 2 hours ago
Graham Bonnet has announced via The Metal Voice that in September and October, the Graham Bonnet Band will be performing the Alcatrazz album No Parole For Rock N Roll in it's entirety on stage along along with fan favorites. A video announcement can be found below.
Tour dates:
September
28 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA
29 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA
October
3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
5 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV
6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
7 - The Hub - Colton, CA
11 - The Caboose - Minneapolis, MN
12 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD
13 - The Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN
14 - Red Carpet - St Cloud, MN