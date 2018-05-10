GRAHAM BONNET BAND To Release Meanwhile, Back In The Garage CD/DVD In July; Title Track Streaming
May 10, 2018, 20 minutes ago
The Graham Bonnet Band has confirmed a July 13th release for their forthcoming album Meanwhile, Back In The Garage. Listen to the title track below.
Pre-order Meanwhile, Back In The Garage on CD/LP/MP3 here, and on Limited Edition 2xLP Silver Colored 180g Vinyl here.
"This is the most important album I have done in 35 years, I think fans of the classic Alcatrazz sound will love this record, the first single (which is also the title track) 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'is about any young band starting today... which is like it was back when I started. As the lyric says 'take a number, it's a hell of a line'! I have had a fantastic career and been very fortunate to play with some great musicians and I hope there is a lot more touring and recording to come," says Bonnet.
Graham Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His stints with Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists of his generation.
Fresh off a stint with Michael Schenker Fest, Graham is preparing to return with a new Graham Bonnet Band album, Meanwhile, Back In The Garage. Crafted with Kurt James on guitar (Joey Tafolla performs all rhythm and lead guitars on this album except for track 3, which was performed by Kurt James), Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, Jimmy Waldo on keyboards, and Mark Benquechea on drums, Meanwhile, Back In The Garage sees Bonnet showing why he has been and still is one of the premiere vocalists in hard rock.
This new studio album offers 13 new songs where Bonnet lays down his inimitable vocals over a selection of tunes full of great hooks and melodies. Includes a bonus live DVD captured at a Live From Daryl’s House (yes, THAT Daryl of Hall & Oates) performance in early 2018.
Tracklisting:
CD:
"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage"
"The Hotel"
"Livin’ In Suspicion"
"Incest Outcest U.S.A."
"Long Island Tea"
"The House"
"Sea Of Trees"
"Man On The Corner"
"We Don’t Need Another Hero"
"America…Where Have You Gone?"
"Heading Toward The Light"
"Past Lives"
"The Crying Chair"
"Starcarr Lane" (Live From Daryl’s House 2018)
DVD (Live From Daryl’s House 2018):
"Night Of The Shooting Star" (Intro)
"Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live"
"All Night Long"
"Night Games"
"California Air"
"God Blessed Video"
"Stand In Line"
"Island In The Sun"
"Desert Song"
"Starcarr Lane"
"Jet To Jet"
"S.O.S."
"Into The Night"
"Samurai"
"Skyfire"
"Since You Been Gone"
"Assault Attack"
"Eyes Of The World"
"Hiroshima Mon Amour"
"Lost In Hollywood"
Recorded & Produced by: Jimmy Waldo & Giles Lavery
Mixed & Mastered by: Andy Haller
"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage":
Lineup:
Graham Bonnet - Vocals
Kurt James - Guitars
Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass
Jimmy Waldo - Keys
Mark Benquechea - Drums
Tour dates:
May
11 - Ibiza, Spain - Hard Rock Hell Roadtrip
12 - Vitoria/Gasteiz, Spain - Jimmy Jazz
13 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club
15 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex
16 - Obermachtal, Germany - Kreuz
17 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall
20 - Nuernberg, Germany - Der Cult
22 - Dessau, Germany - Marienkirche
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Blues Club
24 - Gifhorn, Germany - Kultbahnhof
25 - Helmond, Netherlands - The Cacaofabriek
26 - Houthalen, Belglium - CC Houthalen Oost
27 - Dortmund, Germany - Blue Notez
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
30 - Tampere, Finland - Yo-Talo
31 - Oslo, Norway - Hard Rock Cafe
June
1 - Bergen, Norway - Madame Felle
August
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - G2
9 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Assembly
10 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans
11 - Louth, England - Louth Town Hall
12 - Newcastle, England - Trillans
14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
15 - Hull, England - O'Reileys
16 - Stoke, England - Eleven
17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
19 - Pontypridd, Wales - Muni Arts Centre
21 - Bilston, England - Robin 2
22 - London, England - Underworld
23 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar
24 - Buckley, England - Tivoli
25 - Notts, England - Stonedeaf Festival