GRAHAM BONNET BAND To Release Meanwhile, Back In The Garage CD/DVD In July; Title Track Streaming

The Graham Bonnet Band has confirmed a July 13th release for their forthcoming album Meanwhile, Back In The Garage. Listen to the title track below.

Pre-order Meanwhile, Back In The Garage on CD/LP/MP3 here, and on Limited Edition 2xLP Silver Colored 180g Vinyl here.

"This is the most important album I have done in 35 years, I think fans of the classic Alcatrazz sound will love this record, the first single (which is also the title track) 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'is about any young band starting today... which is like it was back when I started. As the lyric says 'take a number, it's a hell of a line'! I have had a fantastic career and been very fortunate to play with some great musicians and I hope there is a lot more touring and recording to come," says Bonnet.

Graham Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His stints with Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists of his generation.

Fresh off a stint with Michael Schenker Fest, Graham is preparing to return with a new Graham Bonnet Band album, Meanwhile, Back In The Garage. Crafted with Kurt James on guitar (Joey Tafolla performs all rhythm and lead guitars on this album except for track 3, which was performed by Kurt James), Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, Jimmy Waldo on keyboards, and Mark Benquechea on drums, Meanwhile, Back In The Garage sees Bonnet showing why he has been and still is one of the premiere vocalists in hard rock.

This new studio album offers 13 new songs where Bonnet lays down his inimitable vocals over a selection of tunes full of great hooks and melodies. Includes a bonus live DVD captured at a Live From Daryl’s House (yes, THAT Daryl of Hall & Oates) performance in early 2018.

Tracklisting:

CD:

"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage"

"The Hotel"

"Livin’ In Suspicion"

"Incest Outcest U.S.A."

"Long Island Tea"

"The House"

"Sea Of Trees"

"Man On The Corner"

"We Don’t Need Another Hero"

"America…Where Have You Gone?"

"Heading Toward The Light"

"Past Lives"

"The Crying Chair"

"Starcarr Lane" (Live From Daryl’s House 2018)

DVD (Live From Daryl’s House 2018):

"Night Of The Shooting Star" (Intro)

"Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live"

"All Night Long"

"Night Games"

"California Air"

"God Blessed Video"

"Stand In Line"

"Island In The Sun"

"Desert Song"

"Starcarr Lane"

"Jet To Jet"

"S.O.S."

"Into The Night"

"Samurai"

"Skyfire"

"Since You Been Gone"

"Assault Attack"

"Eyes Of The World"

"Hiroshima Mon Amour"

"Lost In Hollywood"

Recorded & Produced by: Jimmy Waldo & Giles Lavery

Mixed & Mastered by: Andy Haller

"Meanwhile, Back In The Garage":

Lineup:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

Kurt James - Guitars

Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass

Jimmy Waldo - Keys

Mark Benquechea - Drums

Tour dates:

May

11 - Ibiza, Spain - Hard Rock Hell Roadtrip

12 - Vitoria/Gasteiz, Spain - Jimmy Jazz

13 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

15 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex

16 - Obermachtal, Germany - Kreuz

17 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

19 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Warwick Music Hall

20 - Nuernberg, Germany - Der Cult

22 - Dessau, Germany - Marienkirche

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Downtown Blues Club

24 - Gifhorn, Germany - Kultbahnhof

25 - Helmond, Netherlands - The Cacaofabriek

26 - Houthalen, Belglium - CC Houthalen Oost

27 - Dortmund, Germany - Blue Notez

28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

30 - Tampere, Finland - Yo-Talo

31 - Oslo, Norway - Hard Rock Cafe

June

1 - Bergen, Norway - Madame Felle

August

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - G2

9 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Assembly

10 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans

11 - Louth, England - Louth Town Hall

12 - Newcastle, England - Trillans

14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

15 - Hull, England - O'Reileys

16 - Stoke, England - Eleven

17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

19 - Pontypridd, Wales - Muni Arts Centre

21 - Bilston, England - Robin 2

22 - London, England - Underworld

23 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar

24 - Buckley, England - Tivoli

25 - Notts, England - Stonedeaf Festival