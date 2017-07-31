GRAHAM BONNET Discusses Touring - “If You Don’t Go Out There Nobody Knows Your Still Alive”; Video

Former Rainbow/Alcatrazz vocalist Graham Bonnet was interviewed by KaaosTV before his show with The Graham Bonnet Band at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland on July 21st. Watch below:

The Graham Bonnet Band have announced Joey Tafolla as their new guitarist, effective immediately Joey will be joining the band for all upcoming tour dates and the recording of a new Graham Bonnet Band album, the follow-up to last years The Book release.

Graham comments: "It's great to have Joey with us, he brings us even closer to the classic sound of my past records in the live setting and he will be a great asset as we move into the new recordings which will certainly follow the path of what we began with The Book.”

Joey adds: "I have always loved Graham's voice and his music. His sense of melody and harmonic awareness is just amazing. He creates sophisticated harmonies as easy as I can eat a bowl of cereal. Being able to work with someone on this level is extremely gratifying.”

Joey Tafolla began his career as a member of the 80s power metal band Jag Panzer. After achieving cult status for the band's first full length LP, he recorded solo instrumental CDs with legendary label Shrapnel Records, a label responsible for breaking such talent as Paul Gilbert, Tony MacAlpine, Yngwie Malmsteen and Richie Kotzen to name just a few.

Graham Bonnet performs next on November 2nd as part of Michael Schenker Fest at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London, England.

Graham Bonnet Band lineup:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass

Joey Tafolla - Guitars

Jimmy Waldo - Keys

Mark Banquechea - Drums