GRAHAM BONNET Looks Back On ALCATRAZZ And YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "As Time Went On He Became Much More Confident In His Own Ability And His Own Talent"

After vocalist Graham Bonnet left MSG under something of a cloud, he wasted no time in putting together Alcatrazz with Jimmy Waldo and joined by the then Swedish hotshot, Yngwie Malmsteen. Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess sat down with Bonnet and Waldo during The Graham Bonnet Band`s UK tour to talk about the tour and the early days of Alcatrazz.

Legendary Grammy award winning guitarist and producer Bob Kulick will be making a guest appearance with the Graham Bonnet Band on October 4th at Vamp’d in Las Vegas. This will be the first time Graham, Jimmy Waldo and Bob Kulick have performed together since their band Blackthorne in the early 90’s.

Also as a special event , Graham and his band will be performing Alcatrazz's No Parole From Rock N Roll album in it’s entirety. Graham, his band and Bob will be signing for the fans after Las Vegas show. This is sure to be a special night full of surprises.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

29 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

October

3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

4 - Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV

5 - Hilltop Tavern - Apple Valley, CA

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

11 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

13 - Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN

14 - Red Carpet - St Cloud, MN

16 - Eddies - Granite City, IL