GRAHAM BONNET Looks Back On RAINBOW Audition - "It Felt Absolutely Wrong For Me To Be There"

In a newly posted interview with music writer Joel Gausten, legendary singer Graham Bonnet (Rainbow/MSG/Alcatrazz/Graham Bonnet Band) discusses a number of topics including his uncomfortable arrival in Rainbow in 1979 following the departure of original vocalist Ronnie James Dio. An excerpt from the chat appears below:

Gausten: In addition to your voice, you’re known for having one of the more unique images in the scene. How were you able to maintain your identity and image back in a time when the industry was perhaps calling for a much different look for a frontman in your genre?

Bonnet: "I really didn’t think I belonged when I joined Rainbow, for instance. I went to sing the audition with a suit and tie on; I looked like a bank manager or whatever. There were a few jokes and snickers around the room when I approached ready to sing my audition piece. But after I had done the song, they all smiled and laughed and made me sing two or three more times over to make sure I wasn’t kidding when I sang it. I got the job not because of my suit or whatever, but because of my voice, I hope. The music comes before the way you look. But I’ve always been into 1950s music and the 1950s look, and I wasn’t going to change just because I was asked to join a so-called ‘hair’ band, a heavy rock band or heavy metal band, if you will. It wasn’t my thing; I never knew who Rainbow was, so it was totally different for me. Eventually, I fit in; they got used to me looking the way I looked. As long as I sang okay, everything was good.

With the album I sang on, I sang my heart out because it was something I had never done before; it was all new music to me. I learned along the way from (then-Rainbow bassist) Roger Glover and from (Rainbow founder) Ritchie Blackmore how these songs were written, because I was used to more sort of R&B-type songs…I thank Ritchie and I thank Roger for guiding me through it, but it felt absolutely wrong for me to be there. After the audition, I went home to my manager in London and said, ‘I don’t think I belong in this band.’ He said, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I heard you sang your balls off on the audition piece.’ I said, ‘But I look wrong. The music they’re playing is sort of classically influenced; it’s not like the stuff I do.’ He said, ‘You’ve gotta do it.’ I went back again to finish off the album…It worked out well, but it was a long procedure because it was something totally new to me. I felt very, very green and pretty much like a baby being introduced to this genre of music."

The complete interview is available at this location.

The Graham Bonnet Band have released a video for the song “Rider”, featured on their new album, The Book, released back in November. Watch the new clip below.

Graham Bonnet is a rock legend. With a pedigree that includes Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri, he is one of the finest vocalists of his generation. His is a recognizable and unique voice on a number of classic hard rock albums, including Rainbow's Down To Earth (1979), Michael Schenker Group's Assault Attack (1982), Alcatrazz's No Parole For Rock ’N’ Roll (1983) and Disturbing The Peace (1985), and Impellitteri's Stand In Line (1988).

The Graham Bonnet Band, features Graham Bonnet on, of course, lead vocals, Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, South American guitar sensation Conrado Pesinato on lead guitar, ex-Alcatrazz man Jimmy Waldo on keys, and Mark Zonder (known for his acclaimed work with Warlord and Fates Warning) on drums.

The Book offers 11 new songs where Bonnet lays down his legendary vocals over a selection of hard rock tunes that are chock full of great hooks and melodies. "The songs on the album are very similar to what I have done in the past with Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG," says Graham. "I think this is what people want to hear from me and won't be disappointed."

The album also includes a bonus disc featuring re-recorded versions of some of the most well known classics he has sung in his solo career and with Rainbow, Alcatrazz, MSG and Impellitteri.

