GRAHAM BONNET Recalls Turning Down BLACK SABBATH Audition - "I Just Left RAINBOW And It Was Something I Wasn't Really Sure Of"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with legendary singer Graham Bonnet in Montreal on the Michael Schenker Fest tour on March 12th.

When asked about how he turned down an audition to sing for Black Sabbath in the 1980s, Graham replies: "I can't actually remember the actual year, it was 1980 something. I had a call from one of the guys from Black Sabbath, I can't remember who asked me if i was interested in auditioning 'cause I just left Rainbow and it was something I wasn't really sure of. I wasn't sure of the music, I wasn't sure if I really fit with my short hair. I wanted to do something different on my own not to be in another band as another singer in a revolving door, so I turned it down."

Bonnet recently announced that in September and October, the Graham Bonnet Band will be performing the Alcatrazz album No Parole For Rock N Roll in it's entirety on stage along along with fan favorites.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

29 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

October

3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

7 - The Hub - Colton, CA

11 - The Caboose - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

13 - The Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN

14 - Red Carpet - St Cloud, MN