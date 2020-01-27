Grammy Awards 2020: OZZY OSBOURNE Makes First Public Appearance Since Revealing Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne, 71, shocked the world after opening up his about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis last week, reports The Sun. As expected, he created a buzz over the weekend by walking the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, making it his first public appearance since the announcement. According to a Fox report, found here, Ozzy "appeared to be in good spirits as he walked the carpet and did interviews dressed in an all-black outfit complete with a crucifix necklace" while accompanied by his daughter, Kelly.

As previously reported, despite vowing to return to the stage later this year, Dr Rachel Dolhun of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has feared it may not be possible for the rocker.

The expert told The Daily Star how patients often experience difficulties with speech and swallowing while battling the disease. She said: “It does this by affecting the way the vocal cords and swallowing muscles actually move. In people with Parkinson’s, often times the voice gets much quieter. The emotion or tone is taken away. This is really a core part of Parkinson’s for a lot of people and it becomes a very difficult symptom to manage.”

Ozzy has set Friday, February 21 as the release date for his new Ordinary Man album. Marking his first new solo music in almost 10 years, the album has been preceded by the release of two singles, the title #1 rock track "Under The Graveyard", which was followed by "Straight To Hell" featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Pre-order the album here.

Ordinary Man will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes (including an official Ozzy laminate to get into any show on the 2020 "No More Tours 2," meet and greets with Ozzy, a gift certificate to the Ozzy global store and much more!) All details on the sweepstakes can be found at ozzy.com.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy says of the album. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

"Ordinary Man" is available for streaming below:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: