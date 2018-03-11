GRAND DESIGN Release "Face It" Single; Music Video Streaming

As a taster for their new album Viva La Paradise, Swedish melodic rockers Grand Design have released the single “Face It” on all digital platforms. A video for the song, filmed and edited by David Söhr, is available for streaming below.

Get the single via Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify.

The new album will be released in Japan on April 11 through Rubicon Music, and CD and LP in the rest of the world on April 20th via GMR Music. The digital version of the album can be legally downloaded through iTunes, Spotify, etc. next week. More details to follow.