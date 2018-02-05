GRAND FUNK RAILOAD Meets "Some Kind Of Wonderful" Songwriter JOHN ELLISON

Grand Funk Railroad has some pretty amazing fans. One of them is songwriter John Ellison, who wrote “Some Kind Of Wonderful” for his 1960s soul band, The Six Soul Brothers. “Some Kind” was recorded by Grand Funk Railroad and over 60 different musicians including Huey Lewis, Joss Stone, Edwin McCain, and a duet by Buddy Guy & Paul Rodgers.

The Rochester-based songwriter John Ellison came to the Grand Funk show on February 1st at Del Lago Casino, Waterloo, NY. The band introduced him to the sold out crowd and he received a standing ovation.

Backstage, after the show John told them he started writing the song in his hometown of Rochester, and finished when he and Soul Brothers arrived at the recording studio in Philadelphia in the year 1965.

“It was 4 in the morning, and she was hanging in my arms, and I thought, ‘Damn, she is some kind of morning. She packed a bag of lunch. We were broke, and I thought, ‘I don’t need a whole lot of money…’” and the other lyrics. A local radio personality heard them rehearsing the song, and networked the recording they made that night to Atlantic Records, who offered to release the song."

The band and Ellison’s wife asked him if he remembered “the girl,” and he says that he doesn’t. Then he reminded his wife that they have a home because of the song.

Says Grand Funk Railroad’s lead singer, “John is a charismatic and sweet, funny man that is a joy to spend time with. And it was great to see Don light up while telling his story of his amazing tune. It's always been one of my favorites and I've sung it many times over the years.”

(Pictured above, from left to right - Stanley Sheldon (of Peter Frampton’s band, filling in for bassist Mel Schacher), guitarist Bruce Kulick, vocalist Max Carl, John Ellison, drummer Don Brewer, keyboardist Tim Cashion)