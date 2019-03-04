GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Among Headliners For 70s Rock & Romance Cruise; FOREIGNER, WAR And Others Confirmed

Grand Funk Railroad is headlining Time-Life’s ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise this March 25th and 26th. The cruise takes Rock & Romance to new heights when it sails through the Caribbean aboard the luxurious Celebrity Infinity. Other superstars on the cruise include Foreigner, WAR, Orleans, Leo Sayer, Gino Vanelli, and bands Queen Nation, Exile, Firefall, Little River Band and former members of ELO. Hosting this amazing lineup of talent is Peter Asher plus radio hosts Delilah and Joe Johnson and more.

“The amount of star power we have is overwhelming,” says Alan Rubens, executive producer of the ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise. “It reflects our dedication to creating the ultimate nostalgic experience for everyone who fell in love to - and with - the music of that era. It’s a truly special cruise with a close-knit community of fans.”

For further information on the ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise, please call 844-466-7625 or visit RockAndRomanceCruise.com. The 2020 cruise will be announced March 5th.

(Photo - GrandFunkRailroad.com)