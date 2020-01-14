GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Announce 2020 Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour; Will Encompass 40 Dates In America

Grand Funk Railroad - the legendary rock & roll powerhouse - is extremely excited to be touring in 2020 and marking a 51-year milestone. After playing to millions of fans on the band's tours from 1996 to 2019, Grand Funk's 2020 Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans.

Check the band's website for the preliminary dates for Grand Funk's 2020 Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour with more to be announced.

Named in honor of their 1975 Billboard pop smash, the 40-date Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour will start in Lincoln, Rhode Island on February 8. Confirmed dates below:

February

8 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Casino

15 - Yuma, AZ - Yuma Proving Ground

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget Casino - Showroom

22 - Pauma Valley, CA - Casino Pauma

March

7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort

14 - French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort

21 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

April

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Event Center at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge

10 - Marysville, WA - Tulalip Resort Casino

June

12 - Kansas City, MO - Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

July

11 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair - Grandstand

16 - Hampton, IA - Franklin County Fair

23 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top-selling American rock group of the 70's is "Comin' To Your Town To Help You Party It Down." They've achieved 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. Watch the tour trailer here and read a Q&A with the band's Don Brewer below.

Known as "The American Band," the high-energy five-piece group Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, "We're An American Band") and bassist Mel Schacher, "The God of Thunder." Joining Don and Mel are true "All Stars." Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38's biggest hit "Second Chance" and was co-founder of California's legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as "the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet." Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master's degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called "Dr. Tim," his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk's legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape 50 years after is a testament to the group's influence and staying power. Mega-hits "We're An American Band," "I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home," "Locomotion," and "Some Kind Of Wonderful" still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. "We're An American Band" has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national TV ad campaign and in Disney's animated feature film The Country Bears. "We're An American Band" was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film Radio, and in the swash buckler Sahara starring Matthew McConaughey.

Internationally acclaimed Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York's Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles. The group's widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles ("We're An American Band" and "Locomotion," both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.

The multi-talented band carries on the tradition of Grand Funk hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad. GFR drew 25,000 people to their Molson Canal Series Concert outside Buffalo, 20,000 in Albany, New York, and 20,000 fans to downtown Orlando, Florida. EMI/Capitol (Universal Music) released a new Grand Funk Greatest Hits package that includes a bonus DVD of rare concert footage. Grand Funk Railroad's 2019 "50 Years Of Funk Tour" was a huge success and now, with the group's 2020 "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour," seasoned Grand Funk lovers and contemporary rock fans discovering the group for the first time will be able to celebrate 50 Years of Funk with Grand Funk Railroad.

Q&A with Don Brewer:

Q: Have any rituals before hitting the stage?

A: "We always do a "Team Huddle" right before taking the stage and I try to come up with something inspiring or funny to say to the guys."

Q: Is there one item that you always bring on tour to remind you of home?

A: "I always carry photos of my wife and daughters and grandkids."

Q: What do you feel have been the band's main contributions to music?

A: "Grand Funk has always been about "music with feel." Songs and performances are uplifting and we prefer to have people in the audience smiling and on their feet."

Q: What has surprised you most in your career?

A: "I started out putting together bands in the basement of my parents' home in Swartz Creek, Michigan and having my first band "The Red Devils" when I was 11 years old. My next band "The Jazzmasters" turned into "The Pack," "Terry Knight and The Pack," "The Fabulous Pack," and that band became "Grand Funk Railroad." I'm 71 years old and still playing in a band. SURPRISE!"

Q: Can you describe your best gig ever?

A: "Shea Stadium in 1971. Truly a Rock & Roll Fantasy."

Q: And your worst one?

A: "No such thing."

Q: What career advice would you give now to your younger self?

A: "Keep Going! You'll Make It!"

(Photo - Allen Clark)