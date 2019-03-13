GRAND MAGUS Discuss How Wolf God Album Came Together; Official Video Trailer

Swedish riff lords Grand Magus will release their new studio album, Wolf God, on April 19th via Nuclear Blast. In this new video trailer, the band discuss how the album came together:

Pre-order Wolf God now digitally and receive the title track instantly (on Amazon and iTunes).

Recorded in Sweetspot Studio in Sweden, together with producer Staffan Karlsson, the corner stone was laid for another triumphal procession. As the majority of the songs were recorded on the first take, they have an honest, diverse and yet down-to-earth sound that envelops the trio’s true power.

Tracklisting:

"Gold And Glory"

"Wolf God"

"A Hall Clad In Gold"

"Brother Of The Storm"

"Dawn Of Fire"

"Spear Thrower"

"To Live And Die In Solitude"

"Glory To The Brave"

"He Sent Them All To Hel"

"Untamed"

"Wolf God" lyric video: