GRAND MAGUS - From The North: The Grand Magus Story; Episode #3 Streaming

Swedish riff lords, Grand Magus, released their new studio album, Wolf God, on April 19th via Nuclear Blast. The band has launched the thrird part of the documentary series, From The North: The Grand Magus Story. All three episodes can be seen below:

Recorded in Sweetspot Studio in Sweden, together with producer Staffan Karlsson, the corner stone was laid for another triumphal procession. As the majority of the songs were recorded on the first take, they have an honest, diverse and yet down-to-earth sound that envelops the trio’s true power.

Tracklisting:

"Gold And Glory"

"Wolf God"

"A Hall Clad In Gold"

"Brother Of The Storm"

"Dawn Of Fire"

"Spear Thrower"

"To Live And Die In Solitude"

"Glory To The Brave"

"He Sent Them All To Hel"

"Untamed"

"A Hall Clad In Gold" visualizer:

"Brother Of The Storm" lyric video:

"Wolf God" lyric video: