GRAND MAGUS Gearing Up For Wolf God UK / European Tour 2020; Sweden's WOLF Confirmed As Support

The mighty Grand Magus will soon return to Europe, the UK Ireland for a run of 18 shows. The Stockholm-based heavy metal three piece will be rallying their hordes of fans under the banner of the Wolf God as they showcase tracks from their latest studio album. They will be supported by Wolf, also from Sweden.

Tour dates are as follows:

5 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

6 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

7 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

8 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

10 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Audio

11 - Sheffield, UK - The Foundry

13 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum

14 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

15 - London, UK - The Dome

17 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

19 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling

20 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

21 . Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - IM Wizemann

25 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

Tracklisting:

"Gold And Glory"

"Wolf God"

"A Hall Clad In Gold"

"Brother Of The Storm"

"Dawn Of Fire"

"Spear Thrower"

"To Live And Die In Solitude"

"Glory To The Brave"

"He Sent Them All To Hel"

"Untamed"

