GRAND MAGUS Gearing Up For Wolf God UK / European Tour 2020; Sweden's WOLF Confirmed As Support
March 4, 2020, an hour ago
The mighty Grand Magus will soon return to Europe, the UK Ireland for a run of 18 shows. The Stockholm-based heavy metal three piece will be rallying their hordes of fans under the banner of the Wolf God as they showcase tracks from their latest studio album. They will be supported by Wolf, also from Sweden.
Tour dates are as follows:
5 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
6 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3
7 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
8 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
10 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Audio
11 - Sheffield, UK - The Foundry
13 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum
14 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
15 - London, UK - The Dome
17 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
19 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling
20 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
21 . Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - IM Wizemann
25 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
Tracklisting:
"Gold And Glory"
"Wolf God"
"A Hall Clad In Gold"
"Brother Of The Storm"
"Dawn Of Fire"
"Spear Thrower"
"To Live And Die In Solitude"
"Glory To The Brave"
"He Sent Them All To Hel"
"Untamed"
"Untamed" video:
"A Hall Clad In Gold" visualizer:
"Brother Of The Storm" lyric video:
"Wolf God" lyric video:
From The North: The Grand Magus Story:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4: