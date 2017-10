GRAND MAGUS Launch Video Trailer For Sword Songs Tour 2017 With EVIL INVADERS, ELM STREET

Swedish riff lords, Grand Magus, have released a video trailer for their upcoming Sword Songs Tour 2017, which includes special guests Evil Invaders, and opening act Elm Street. Find the clip below.

Tour dates:

October

27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

29 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

30 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

31 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

November

1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

2 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

11 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise