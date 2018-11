Swedish riff lords, Grand Magus, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"I, The Jury"

"Varangian"

"On Hooves Of Gold"

"Steel Vs. Steel"

"Forged In Iron"

"Iron Will"

"Like The Oar Strikes The Water"

"Hammer Of The North"