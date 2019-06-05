GRAND MAGUS Premiers "Untamed" Music Video

June 5, 2019, 2 hours ago

Swedish riff lords, Grand Magus, have released a video for "Untamed", featured on their new studio album, Wolf God, out now via Nuclear Blast. Find the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Gold And Glory"
"Wolf God"
"A Hall Clad In Gold"
"Brother Of The Storm"
"Dawn Of Fire"
"Spear Thrower"
"To Live And Die In Solitude"
"Glory To The Brave"
"He Sent Them All To Hel"
"Untamed"

"Untamed" video:

"A Hall Clad In Gold" visualizer:

"Brother Of The Storm" lyric video:

"Wolf God" lyric video:

From The North: The Grand Magus Story:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:



