GRAND MAGUS Release “Freja’s Choice” Music Video

March 23, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal grand magus

Swedish riff lords, Grand Magus, have released a video for “Freja’s Choice” (streaming below), the lead track on the band’s eighth studio album, Sword Songs, available worldwide via Nuclear Blast. Order Sword Songs now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Freja's Choice”
“Varangian”
“Forged In Iron - Crowned In Steel”
“Born For Battle (Black Dog Of Brocéliande)”
“Master Of The Land”
“Last One To Fall”
“Frost And Fire”
“Hugr”
“Everyday There's A Battle To Fight”

Bonus tracks:
“In For The Kill”
“Stormbringer (Deep Purple Cover)”

“Freja's Choice” video:

“Forged In Iron - Crowned In Steel”:

“Varangian” lyric video:

