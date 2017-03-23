GRAND MAGUS Release “Freja’s Choice” Music Video

Swedish riff lords, Grand Magus, have released a video for “Freja’s Choice” (streaming below), the lead track on the band’s eighth studio album, Sword Songs, available worldwide via Nuclear Blast. Order Sword Songs now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Freja's Choice”

“Varangian”

“Forged In Iron - Crowned In Steel”

“Born For Battle (Black Dog Of Brocéliande)”

“Master Of The Land”

“Last One To Fall”

“Frost And Fire”

“Hugr”

“Everyday There's A Battle To Fight”

Bonus tracks:

“In For The Kill”

“Stormbringer (Deep Purple Cover)”

“Freja's Choice” video:

“Forged In Iron - Crowned In Steel”:

“Varangian” lyric video: