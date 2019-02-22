GRAND MAGUS Reveal “Wolf God” Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Swedish riff lords Grand Magus are set to release their new studio album Wolf God on April 19th through Nuclear Blast. The first single and title track is streaming in the form of a lyric video below.

The band states; "Dear headbangers, Grand Magus has returned and we bring you the awesome power of the Wolf God!"

Recorded in Sweetspot Studio in Sweden, together with producer Staffan Karlsson, the corner stone was laid for another triumphal procession. As the majority of the songs were recorded on the first take, they have an honest, diverse and yet down-to-earth sound that envelops the trio’s true power.

