GRANNY 4 BARREL Announce Tour With CKY

3 months after the last nationwide US tour, Granny 4 Barrel is back. It’s no secret that Granny is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining live acts to emerge on the rock scene in recent times. And soon, fans throughout the US will be able to experience Granny in all their over-the-top theatrical glory, when the band opens a string of US dates for CKY and Nekrogoblikon.

Granny exclaims “It’s my medicine...the more I rock, the younger I feel! You can’t stop The Matriarch of Metal....All the rock ‘n’ roll children out there are in for a real treat! So hold on to your vaginas, ballsacs and whatever else your packin’ and get ready to rock with G4B! Me and the boys are stoked to be sharing the stage with CKY and Nekrogoblikon...can’t wait to jam with these crazy f*****s!!!”

The tour launches on October 29th at Bottom Lounge, Chicago, IL, and will wrap up on November 18th at 1904 Music Hall, Jacksonville, FL, and hitting many a stop in between.

Dates:

October

29 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

30 – Springfield, MO – The Complex

31 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

November

2 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish

3 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar And Billiards

4 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

6 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

7 – Orangevale, CA – Boardwalk

8 – Mammoth Lake, CA – Rafters

9 – Reno, NV – Blu Night Club

10 – Mammoth Lake, CA – Rafters

11 – Grand Junctions, CO – Mesa Theater

13 – Johnson City, CO – The Hideaway

14 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

16 – Orlando, FL – Soundbar

17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

18 – Jacksonville, FL – 1904