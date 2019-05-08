GRANNY 4 BARREL Looking For Fans To Be In Their Next Video

Everyone’s favorite elderly rocker, Granny 4 Barrel, are shooting their new video in El Paso and want to feature some local fans and local motorcycles too.

There will be two different video shoots happening Friday, one during daylight hours and a second, evening band performance/party scenario.

For anyone who wants to be in the video, here are the details: “Anyone interested in participating can send an email with any applicable photos of themselves or their vehicles to: grannyvideoelpaso@gmail.com. Please indicate when you are available - day, evening, or both. Shoot details including exact location will be discussed in more detail over email with the producer."