GRANNY 4 BARREL Premiers "Nitro Sexy" Music Video

There’s something special going on within the realm of theatrical hard rock. It’s completely unheard of for an unsigned act to receive 50+ spins weekly on Octane Hyper Rotation (starting this week) and being added to Spotify "Rock Hard" Playlist (with 635,000 followers), plus being included in other playlists, such as the popular Loudwire Weekly Wire and Amazon (Fresh Rock, Top Rock, Rock Scene, and Introducing Rock).

But that is exactly the type of success that Granny 4 Barrel is currently enjoying, with their latest killer track, “Nitro Sexy” - produced by the legendary David Bendeth (Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage, Bring Me the Horizon, Paramore, etc.) - of which its video can be viewed below.

An action-packed video was shot on location at El Paso Motor Plex in El Paso, TX by award winning director David Brodsky of MyGoodEye. The video also features performers from Hardknocks Car Club, El Paso Roller Derby team the Tex Pistols, and Rick’s Caberet Gentlmen’s Clubs. Granny describes the edge-of-your-seat clip as, “In keeping with my wholesome family values, we made sure to add plenty of violence, speed, sex and power in both the song and video! Filmed in El Paso Texas, Nitro Sexy is souped-up, tricked out and jacked up! I can’t wait for all the rock ‘n roll children to feast their greedy little eyes and ears on my latest master piece!”

“Granny is an alter-ego character, that really stands for freedom of expression and no limits on a person,” explains the band’s singer. “For example the stereotype of age...when you’re in your twenties, there is a bracket around you - you can do this, you can’t do this. In your thirties, you can do this, you can’t do that. Granny 4 Barrel breaks the mold! It’s like, ‘You can just be who you want to be with no constraints or rules to hold you back from all of your potential’!”

It’s been far too long since the likes of Alice Cooper, Ziggy Stardust/David Bowie, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson shocked and rocked their way up the charts and into arenas. And with the arrival of “Nitro Sexy,” the rock world has their next band that combines hard-hitting rock with theatrics... Granny 4 Barrel!

Granny 4 Barrel - “The Matriarch Of Metal” and a neo-Victorian shock rock nightmare! Granny is a true original. She represents the rebellious spirit of rock n’ roll, freedom of expression and nonconformity. Think of Granny as the surrogate bad-ass metal grandma you’ve always wanted...she’s cooking up her special recipe of hybrid metal for all the rock-n-roll children, and serving up a big middle finger to all the stereotypes and oppressions of the world! Who’s Your Granny? Granny 4 Barrel is!!! And the latest chapter of the G4B saga has been unveiled - the single/video, “Nitro Sexy”.