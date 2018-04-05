GRANNY 4 BARREL Releases "She Likes Guns" Music Video; Directed By Adult Film Star STORMY DANIELS

One of the most theatrical rockers today, Granny 4 Barrel, is about to prove to be one of the most fearless and thought-provoking artists as well, as evidenced by the music video for the song “She Likes Guns”. Kicking things off with a spin on a famous Mae West quote, “Is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?” The Quentin Tarantino-esque song and video is about unabashed women who take down villains.

Directed by adult film star Stormy Daniels (and featuring adult film stars Lily Lane, Casey Calvert, and Arya Fae) the video was filmed in one day in June of 2017 on location at CIA (California Institute Of Abnormalarts). Known for its underground band scene, burlesque and freak shows, CIA was the perfect venue to enhance and bring out the best parts of G4B.

Granny explains, “Stormy and I were on the same page from the outset. We discussed matching the songs’ provocative theme and double meaning innuendo with back-and-forth footage of the band interlaced with sexy women with guns. There’s always negative press associated with guns and we wanted another perspective. The gun represents a metaphor for empowerment and respect for women, courage and inner strength. Never underestimate the power of a woman, she can be very dangerous!”

Granny continues “It was an honor and a pleasure working with Stormy. Stormy and her crew worked tirelessly and efficiently capturing so many magical and intense moments! We wanted to use real weapons for the shoot, so the models were posing with real guns - from our outstanding gun wranglers Nabil Khattar (of Angeles Armory) and Sean Myers. These guys brought an arsenal to the video shoot. Everything from pistols including a .500 S&W Magnum, Derringer, assorted revolvers, Thompson Submachine gun, and an AK-47...just to name a few. And of course, at the end of the video, Lily Lane riding our insane CGI cannon!”

Tour dates (with Texas Hippie Coalition and Kobra And The Lotus):

April

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

20 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

21 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

25 - Johnson City, TN - MarX The Spot

26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May

3 - Louisville, KY - Trixies

5 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox

7 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

8 - Watertown, NY - Exhibition Hall

9 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

10 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

11 - New York, NY - Kingsland

12 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

19 - Racine, WI - Route 20

20 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

25 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

June

1 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

2 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live