GRAVE DIGGER Debut Official Music Video For New Song "Thousand Tears" Feat. BATTLE BEAST's Noora Louhimo

Grave Digger have released a video for the new song, "Thousand Tears". The song is featured on Grave Digger's upcoming Fields Of Blood album.

"Thousand Tears" features the incomparable voice of Noora of Battle Beast, refining the most touching metal ballad of the year in a duet with Chris Boltendahl. An unforgettable moment of Grave Digger 's apart from that heavy new album Fields Of Blood, and escapes the listener into a melancholic dream, sweetened with a high class vocal melange and an outstanding instrumental arrangement.

Says Grave Digger frontman, Chris Boltendahl: "With 'Thousand Tears' we pay homage to the unforgettable Queen of Scotland Mary Staurt ... Noora from Battle Beast gives Queen Mary an incredible, warm and fragile atmosphere through her voice which at the end of the song turns into pure anger and despair.We couldn't have found a better voice for this song. We are proud to present 'Thousand Tears' feat. Noora Louhimo. One of the best ballads Grave Digger has ever written, maybe the best of our entire career."

Noora adds: "It’s an honour to do a collaboration with the legendary Grave Digger and I’m very intrigued about the Scottish themed songs they’ve done. Now I will also be part of their historical song 'Thousand Tears' as the voice of Queen Mary. I hope all listeners can hear the big emotions and get a little climpse of her story as one of most Powerful woman that lived in her time."

Watch below:

With metal anthems like “Heavy Metal Breakdown”, Grave Digger became one of the most influential and pioneering bands of the German heavy metal scene since the early 80s, and 2020 will celebrate the 40th anniversary of these Teutonic metal masters in glorious style.

On their 20th studio album, Fields Of Blood, the band around frontman Chris Boltendahl continues their epic Highlands story. Fields Of Blood is the logic consequence of a legendary trilogy and an auditory battle of unique traditional metal. Slated for release on May 29 via Napalm Records, Fields Of Blood will take us on an emotional journey through Scottish history and into explosive sound landscapes. Driving riffs and epic choruses meet the famous "Great Highland Bagpipes": In the Highlands, the battlefields of Stirling, Bannockburn and Culloden, the listener will find himself on a rollercoaster between grief and triumph again, trials and wins with the Scottish freedom fighters. After "The Clans Will Rise Again" and "Tunes Of War", Grave Digger close their Highland saga in epic style.

“We did it again and put on the kilts... as we always have been fascinated by Scotland and its history,” says frontman Chris Boltendahl. “For a long time, we considered when the right time would be to return to the Highlands and delve into their legends and myths. Our 40th band anniversary seems to be the right occasion for this and so we take you on a trip for the third time... put on the kilts and pull out your swords and axes, follows us to Stirling and Culloden and experience Scottish history, up close, authentic and emotional. As William Wallace / Braveheart said: Yes, they may take our lives. But they never take away our freedom!”

Pre-order Fields Of Blood here.

Fields Of Blood will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- Vinyl 1LP Gatefold Black

- Vinyl 1LP Gatefold Edition in Gold - Limited to 100 copies

- Wooden Box Edition: Bonus Live DVD "Live in Japan", Highland flask + Bonus 7" Single - Limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records Mailorder Only)

- Digipack & Shirt Bundle

- Vinyl 1LP & Shirt Bundle (Black Vinyl) - US Store Only

Fields Of Blood tracklisting:

"The Clansman's Journey"

"All For The Kingdom"

"Lions Of The Sea"

"Freedom"

"The Heart Of Scotland"

"Thousand Tears"

"Union Of The Crown"

"My Final Fight"

"Gathering Of The Clans"

"Barbarian"

"Fields Of Blood"

"Requiem For The Fallen"

"All For The Kingdom" lyric video:

In Grave Digger's Journey To The Fields series, you can see exclusive behind-the-scenes material from the recordings of Fields Of Blood. Watch two episodes below:

Journey To The Fields: The Choir Of The Damned:

Journey To The Fields: The Pipers:

Even 40 years later, the ethos of the band has not changed, and yet Grave Digger sound modern and timeless like never before. They still stay true to their no-frills traditional brand of metal with unwavering pure steel, which nevertheless offers surprises, and celebrates such a special anniversary of one of the most successful German heavy metal pioneers in the most glorious style.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Grave Digger is:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Marcus Kniep - Drums