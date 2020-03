GRAVE DIGGER - Journey To The Fields: The Choir Of The Damned; Video

In Grave Digger's Journey To The Fields series, you can see exclusive behind-the-scenes material from the recordings of their new album, Fields Of Blood. The latest episode, The Choir Of The Damned, can be seen below:

Journey To The Fields: The Pipers:

With metal anthems like “Heavy Metal Breakdown”, Grave Digger became one of the most influential and pioneering bands of the German heavy metal scene since the early 80s, and 2020 will celebrate the 40th anniversary of these Teutonic metal masters in glorious style.

On their 20th studio album, Fields Of Blood, the band around frontman Chris Boltendahl continues their epic Highlands story. Fields Of Blood is the logic consequence of a legendary trilogy and an auditory battle of unique traditional metal. Slated for release on May 29 via Napalm Records, Fields Of Blood will take us on an emotional journey through Scottish history and into explosive sound landscapes. Driving riffs and epic choruses meet the famous "Great Highland Bagpipes": In the Highlands, the battlefields of Stirling, Bannockburn and Culloden, the listener will find himself on a rollercoaster between grief and triumph again, trials and wins with the Scottish freedom fighters. After "The Clans Will Rise Again" and "Tunes Of War", Grave Digger close their Highland saga in epic style.

“We did it again and put on the kilts... as we always have been fascinated by Scotland and its history,” says frontman Chris Boltendahl. “For a long time, we considered when the right time would be to return to the Highlands and delve into their legends and myths. Our 40th band anniversary seems to be the right occasion for this and so we take you on a trip for the third time... put on the kilts and pull out your swords and axes, follows us to Stirling and Culloden and experience Scottish history, up close, authentic and emotional. As William Wallace / Braveheart said: Yes, they may take our lives. But they never take away our freedom!”

Fields Of Blood will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- Vinyl 1LP Gatefold Black

- Vinyl 1LP Gatefold Edition in Gold - Limited to 100 copies

- Wooden Box Edition: Bonus Live DVD "Live in Japan", Highland flask + Bonus 7" Single - Limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records Mailorder Only)

- Digipack & Shirt Bundle

- Vinyl 1LP & Shirt Bundle (Black Vinyl) - US Store Only

Fields Of Blood tracklisting:

"The Clansman's Journey"

"All For The Kingdom"

"Lions Of The Sea"

"Freedom"

"The Heart Of Scotland"

"Thousand Tears"

"Union Of The Crown"

"My Final Fight"

"Gathering Of The Clans"

"Barbarian"

"Fields Of Blood"

"Requiem For The Fallen"

"All For The Kingdom" lyric video:

Even 40 years later, the ethos of the band has not changed, and yet Grave Digger sound modern and timeless like never before. They still stay true to their no-frills traditional brand of metal with unwavering pure steel, which nevertheless offers surprises, and celebrates such a special anniversary of one of the most successful German heavy metal pioneers in the most glorious style.

Grave Digger is:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Marcus Kniep - Drums

(Photo - Jens Howorka)