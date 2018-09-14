GRAVE DIGGER Premiers "The Power Of Metal" Lyric Video; The Living Dead Album Out Now

Grave Digger have released their new album, The Living Dead, via Napalm Records. Order the album here, and check out a lyric video for the new single "The Power Of Metal" below.

Chris Boltendahl on the new single: "It's a song about metal, about a life in the underground, about a life which is different. To be a metalhead is the greatest gift on earth - from the day you heard the first notes of a Judas Priest or Iron Maiden song, you're addicted to this kind of music! The love and passion for metal makes you to a special person and the power of metal can heal. It makes you stronger and gives you a better life."

Since their founding back in 1980, Grave Digger have been leaders in the German heavy metal scene. They created their very own version of Teutonic heavy music - albums like Heavy Metal Breakdown, Witch Hunter and Tunes Of War became classics in the scene.

Tracklisting:

"Fear Of The Living Dead"

"Blade Of The Immortal"

"When Death Passes By"

"Shadow Of The Warrior"

"The Power Of Metal"

"Hymn Of The Damned"

"What War Left Behind"

"Fist In Your Face"

"Insane Pain"

"Zombie Dance"

"Glory Or Grave" (Bonus Track)

“Zombie Dance” video:

"Fear Of The Living Dead" lyric video:

Grave Digger will hit the road again in 2019 with a series of headline appearances on their Tour Of The Living Dead, opening in Hannover, Germany on January 11th and finishing in Barcelona, Spain on February 3rd. See the full list of dates below.

Tour Of The Living Dead 2018 (with Burning Witches)

January

11 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum

12 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - München, Germany - Backstage

15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

17 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

18 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei

19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Neuruppin

20 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

24 - Bamberg, Germany - Live Musik Club

25 - Regensburg/Obertraublingen, Germany - Eventhalle-Airport

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

29 - London, England - The Underworld

30 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

31 - France - Venue TBA

February

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

2 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

Lineup:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Stefan Arnold - Drums

Marcus Kniep - Keyboards

(Photo - Jens Howorka)