GRAVE DIGGER Release Fields Of Blood Track-By-Track Part 1; Video

Grave Digger have launched a series of track-by-track videos for their upcoming new album, Fields Of Blood, out on May 29 via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below:

40 years of pure Teutonic steel, 40 years of iconic Grave Digger: 2020 marks a glorious anniversary of one of the most distinctive metal bands of German heavy metal. Their 20th studio album, Fields Of Blood, is not just a very special anniversary album, after The Clans Will Rise Again and Tunes Of War, this is the final part of Grave Digger's epic Scottish Highlands trilogy.

Fields Of Blood will take us on an emotional journey through Scottish history and into explosive sound landscapes. Driving riffs and epic choruses meet the famous "Great Highland Bagpipes": In the Highlands, the battlefields of Stirling, Bannockburn and Culloden, the listener will find himself on a rollercoaster between grief and triumph again, losses and wins with the Scottish freedom fighters in an auditory battle of unique traditional metal.

Fields Of Blood will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- Vinyl 1LP Gatefold Black

- Vinyl 1LP Gatefold Edition in Gold - Limited to 100 copies

- Wooden Box Edition: Bonus Live DVD "Live in Japan", Highland flask + Bonus 7" Single - Limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records Mailorder Only)

- Digipack & Shirt Bundle

- Vinyl 1LP & Shirt Bundle (Black Vinyl) - US Store Only

Fields Of Blood tracklisting:

"The Clansman's Journey"

"All For The Kingdom"

"Lions Of The Sea"

"Freedom"

"The Heart Of Scotland"

"Thousand Tears"

"Union Of The Crown"

"My Final Fight"

"Gathering Of The Clans"

"Barbarian"

"Fields Of Blood"

"Requiem For The Fallen"

“Lions Of The Sea” video:

"Thousand Tears" video:

"All For The Kingdom" lyric video:

Grave Digger is:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Marcus Kniep - Drums