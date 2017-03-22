GRAVE DIGGER Release “Lawbreaker” Music Video
March 22, 2017, 10 minutes ago
Grave Digger have released a video for “Lawbreaker”, a track from their new album, Healed By Metal, out now via Napalm Records. The new clip is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Healed By Metal”
“When Night Falls”
“Lawbreaker”
“Forever Free”
“Call For War”
“Ten Commandments Of Metal”
“The Hangman’s Eye”
“Kill Ritual”
“Hallelujah”
“Laughing With The Dead”
Digipak bonus:
“Kingdom Of The Night”
“Bucket List”
“Lawbreaker” video;
“Call For War” lyric video:
“Healed By Metal” video: