GRAVE DIGGER Release “Lawbreaker” Music Video

Grave Digger have released a video for “Lawbreaker”, a track from their new album, Healed By Metal, out now via Napalm Records. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Healed By Metal”

“When Night Falls”

“Lawbreaker”

“Forever Free”

“Call For War”

“Ten Commandments Of Metal”

“The Hangman’s Eye”

“Kill Ritual”

“Hallelujah”

“Laughing With The Dead”

Digipak bonus:

“Kingdom Of The Night”

“Bucket List”

“Lawbreaker” video;

“Call For War” lyric video:

“Healed By Metal” video: