March 22, 2017, 10 minutes ago

GRAVE DIGGER Release “Lawbreaker” Music Video

Grave Digger have released a video for “Lawbreaker”, a track from their new album, Healed By Metal, out now via Napalm Records. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Healed By Metal”
“When Night Falls”
“Lawbreaker”
“Forever Free”
“Call For War”
“Ten Commandments Of Metal”
“The Hangman’s Eye”
“Kill Ritual”
“Hallelujah”
“Laughing With The Dead”

Digipak bonus:
“Kingdom Of The Night”
“Bucket List”

“Lawbreaker” video;

“Call For War” lyric video:

“Healed By Metal” video:

