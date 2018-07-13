GRAVE DIGGER Release New Single "Fear Of The Living Dead"; Lyric Video
July 13, 2018, 32 minutes ago
German heavy metal legends Grave Digger recently announced details for their upcoming studio album, The Living Dead, out on September 14th via Napalm Records. Pre-orders here.
Now the band reveals the first single “Fear Of The Living Dead” and its lyric video.
Chris Boltendahl on the song: “Here it is: the new Grave Digger lyric video. Normally we don't like lyric videos so much - but this one reproduces the atmosphere of the song very well and it’s scary, weird and tough. The song is the first track we have written for the new album and this song contains all trademarks of Grave Digger - and much more: it’s fast, epic and sounds fresh as well. Enjoy people and watch out for the living dead!”
Watch the lyric video below.
Tracklisting:
"Fear Of The Living Dead"
"Blade Of The Immortal"
"When Death Passes By"
"Shadow Of The Warrior"
"The Power Of Metal"
"Hymn Of The Damned"
"What War Left Behind"
"Fist In Your Face"
"Insane Pain"
"Zombie Dance"
"Glory Or Grave" (Bonus Track)
"Fear Of The Living Dead" lyric video:
Album announcement:
Since their founding back in 1980, Grave Digger have been leaders in the German heavy metal scene. They created their very own version of Teutonic heavy music - albums like Heavy Metal Breakdown, Witch Hunter and Tunes Of War became classics in the scene.
Grave Digger will hit the road again in 2019 with a series of headline appearances on their Tour Of The Living Dead, opening in Hannover, Germany on January 11th and finishing in Barcelona, Spain on February 3rd. See the full list of dates below.
Tour Of The Living Dead 2018 (with Burning Witches)
January
11 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum
12 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club
13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
14 - München, Germany - Backstage
15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
17 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
18 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei
19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Neuruppin
20 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
24 - Bamberg, Germany - Live Musik Club
25 - Regensburg/Obertraublingen, Germany - Eventhalle-Airport
26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
27 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
29 - London, England - The Underworld
30 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
31 - France - Venue TBA
February
1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
2 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
Lineup:
Chris Boltendahl - Vocals
Axel Ritt - Guitar
Jens Becker - Bass
Stefan Arnold - Drums
Marcus Kniep - Keyboards
(Photo - Jens Howorka)