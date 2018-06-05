GRAVE DIGGER's The Living Dead Album Due In September; European Tour Announced
June 5, 2018, 22 minutes ago
German heavy metal legends Grave Digger have just unveiled the title of their upcoming studio album. The Living Dead will be released on September 14th via Napalm Records.
Since their founding back in 1980, Grave Digger have been leaders in the German heavy metal scene. They created their very own version of Teutonic heavy music - albums like Heavy Metal Breakdown, Witch Hunter and Tunes Of War became classics in the scene. Now the band will return with another face smashing album followed by a big run of shows throughout Europe.
Grave Digger will hit the road again in 2019 with a series of headline appearances on their Tour Of The Living Dead, opening in Hannover, Germany on January 11th and finishing in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 9th. See the full list of dates below.
Tour Of The Living Dead 2018 (with Burning Witches)
January
11 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum
12 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club
13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
14 - München, Germany - Backstage
15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
17 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
18 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei
19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Neuruppin
20 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
24 - Bamberg, Germany - Live Musik Club
25 - Regensburg/Obertraublingen, Germany - Eventhalle-Airport
26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
27 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
29 - London, England - The Underworld
30 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
31 - France - Venue TBA
February
1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
2 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
9 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin Club
Lineup:
Chris Boltendahl - Vocals
Axel Ritt - Guitar
Jens Becker - Bass
Stefan Arnold - Drums
Marcus Kniep - Keyboards