GRAVE DIGGER - Symphony Of Death Album Available For The First Time On Vinyl

June 11, 2020, 5 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities grave digger

GRAVE DIGGER - Symphony Of Death Album Available For The First Time On Vinyl

As part of their "BlackBeard" series, Jolly Roger Records will release a vinyl reissue of Grave Digger's 1994 album, Symphony Of Death, on June 20.

The first 100 copies will be available on coloured vinyl, licensed by Sony Music Entertainment Italy. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro
"Symphony Of Death"
"Back To The Roots"
"House Of Horror"
"Shout It Out"
"World Of Fools"
"Wild And Dangerous"



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Latest Reviews