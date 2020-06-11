GRAVE DIGGER - Symphony Of Death Album Available For The First Time On Vinyl

As part of their "BlackBeard" series, Jolly Roger Records will release a vinyl reissue of Grave Digger's 1994 album, Symphony Of Death, on June 20.

The first 100 copies will be available on coloured vinyl, licensed by Sony Music Entertainment Italy. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Symphony Of Death"

"Back To The Roots"

"House Of Horror"

"Shout It Out"

"World Of Fools"

"Wild And Dangerous"