GRAVE DIGGER - Symphony Of Death Album Available For The First Time On Vinyl
June 11, 2020, 5 minutes ago
As part of their "BlackBeard" series, Jolly Roger Records will release a vinyl reissue of Grave Digger's 1994 album, Symphony Of Death, on June 20.
The first 100 copies will be available on coloured vinyl, licensed by Sony Music Entertainment Italy. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
Intro
"Symphony Of Death"
"Back To The Roots"
"House Of Horror"
"Shout It Out"
"World Of Fools"
"Wild And Dangerous"