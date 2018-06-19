GRAVE DIGGER - The Living Dead Album Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed; Announcement Video Streaming

German heavy metal legends Grave Digger recently announced the title and release date for their upcoming studio album. Now the band reveals the cover artwork and tracklisting for The Living Dead, which will be released on September 14th via Napalm Records. A video statement from Chris Boltendahl’s can also be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Fear Of The Living Dead"

"Blade Of The Immortal"

"When Death Passes By"

"Shadow Of The Warrior"

"The Power Of Metal"

"Hymn Of The Damned"

"What War Left Behind"

"Fist In Your Face"

"Insane Pain"

"Zombie Dance"

"Glory Or Grave" (Bonus Track)

Since their founding back in 1980, Grave Digger have been leaders in the German heavy metal scene. They created their very own version of Teutonic heavy music - albums like Heavy Metal Breakdown, Witch Hunter and Tunes Of War became classics in the scene.

Grave Digger will hit the road again in 2019 with a series of headline appearances on their Tour Of The Living Dead, opening in Hannover, Germany on January 11th and finishing in Barcelona, Spain on February 3rd. See the full list of dates below.

Tour Of The Living Dead 2018 (with Burning Witches)

January

11 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum

12 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - München, Germany - Backstage

15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

17 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

18 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei

19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Neuruppin

20 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

24 - Bamberg, Germany - Live Musik Club

25 - Regensburg/Obertraublingen, Germany - Eventhalle-Airport

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

29 - London, England - The Underworld

30 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

31 - France - Venue TBA

February

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

2 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

Lineup:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Stefan Arnold - Drums

Marcus Kniep - Keyboards