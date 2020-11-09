GRAVE DIGGER To Reissue 25 To Live In December

Metalville Records has announced December 4th as the international release date for a reissue of Grave Digger's 25 To Live. Out of print since 2005, 25 To Live will be re-released as a 2CD + DVD digipack set.

Grave Digger's 25 To Live was recorded in 2005 in Sao Paulo in front of a frenetic audience on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the German metal band. The 27-song concert not only offers all the Grave Digger classics, but also tracks rarely played live, and it is still one of the absolute magic moments in the band's career. From the start, Grave Digger’s raw, authentic sound conveys a rarely-seen concert atmosphere which is intensified by the enthusiastic fans.

Tracklisting:

"Passion"

"The Last Supper"

"Desert Rose"

"The Grave Dancer"

"Shoot Her Down"

"The Reaper"

"Paradise"

"Excalibur"

"The House"

"Circle Of Witches"

"Valhalla"

"Son Of Evil"

"The Battle Of Bannockburn"

"The Curse Of Jacques"

"Grave In The No Man's Land"

"Yesterday"

"Morgane Lefay"

"The Grave Dancer"

"Witchhunter"

"The Dark Of The Sun"

"Knights Of The Cross"

"Twilights Of The Gods"

"The Grave Digger"

"Rebellion"

"Rheingold"

"The Round Table"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"