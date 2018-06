Stockholm, Sweden-based death metallers Grave officially introduce their new drummer Tomas Lagrén with the following message:

"We have a new drummer! He has been with us for the past year and done a great job behind the drums. A hard hitting son of a bitch and the brother of Mika. Welcome Tomas Lagrén."

Grave lineup:

Ola Lindgren - guitar, vocals

Tobias Cristiansson - bass

Mika Lagrén - guitar

Tomas Lagrén - drums