GRAVE PLEASURES - “Infatuation Overkill” Single, Music Video Released

Finland’s Grave Pleasures have released a new single, “Infatuation Overkill”, a taster for their second album, Motherblood, due late September via Century Media Records.

Vocalist Mat McNerney explains: "This song draws first blood, where desire reaches fever pitch. ‘Infatuation Overkill’ is a picture of the current zeitgeist in free-fall. Our voyeurism, our all-consuming ego, our absolute fixation with our own image and our descent into a commonly accepted form of mass schizophrenia. Obsession and omnipresent violent lust have become the norm as mania begins to seep into our intrinsic make-up. We attempt to portray the feeling of being pulled apart as the volcano erupts on our species and the dawn of man begins to draw to a close."

Motherblood was produced by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Ghost, Ulver, Cathedral) and is the follow up to the bands’ debut album Dreamcrash which was released in 2015, the first recording since the band morphed from their initial underground band Beastmilk. Since then they have played throughout Europe and the UK (including Sonisphere) gaining converts continually, building a fan base for their dark apocalyptic haunting music. With lots of influences including Magazine, The Wire. The Cure and Echo And The Bunnymen - mixed with Bowie, Duran Duran and Killing Joke (which whom they have toured) - the band have taken this thrilling mix and brought it uniquely up to date with a passionate contemporary sound.

The pre-order of the album has started. Motherblood is offered in the following configurations:

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Ltd. Mediabook (plus bonus track)

- Deluxe LP version (gatefold sleeve, 180 gram vinyl, 12-page LP-booklet, CD plus bonus track)

- Digital download/stream

The LP version is available in the following vinyl colours:

- Kali Transparent Blue: 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe

- Kali Opaque Blue: 200 copies, exclusively available at UK retailers

- Motherblood Transparent Red: 300 copies, available in the USA through RED

- Motherblood Opaque Red: 200 copies, available at various mailorder stores

- Clear: 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band

- Kali’s Weaponry Gold: 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast and Levykauppa Äx

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Infatuation Overkill”

“Doomsday Rainbows”

“Be My Hiroshima”

“Joy Through Death”

“Mind Intruder”

“Laughing Abyss”

“Falling For An Atom Bomb”

“Atomic Christ”

“Deadenders”

“Haunted Afterlife”

Grave Pleasures lineup:

Mat McNerney - Vocals

Juho Vanhanen - Guitars

Aleksi Kiiskilä - Guitars

Valtteri Arino - Bass

Rainer Tuomikanto - Drums