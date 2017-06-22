GRAVE PLEASURES Ink Worldwide Deal With Century Media; Motherblood Album Due This Fall; Artwork Revealed

Century Media Records has announced the signing of the apocalyptic post punk band, Grave Pleasures. The band have finished the recording of their second studio album, Motherblood, recorded at Orgone Studios in the UK (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Ulver). It has been scheduled for a worldwide release in late September/early October.

Risen from the ashes of Beastmilk, Grave Pleasures features the writing talents of Mat McNerney (Hexvessel, Beastmilk, Code, DHG) and Juho Vanhanen (Oranssi Pazuzu, Atomikylä). Their new record embraces their apocalyptic roots while taking their raw sound and songwriting to fierce new heights.

Motherblood features stunningly fresh artwork by Finnish artist Tekla Vály. Their visual language is every bit as strong as the musical essence of Grave Pleasures, underlining their obsessively bold and independent aesthetics.

Mat McNerney comments on the signing: “Jens came out to see our show in Sweden at the end of last year and enjoyed it so much he made it clear that he wanted to work with us. For me that’s the greatest way to work with a label, to hang out with the people involved, to be friends and to enjoy good music together. That way it’s much more than a business relationship to us. It becomes part of the experience of why we do this. It’s very comforting to know that we will have the best, most hard-working and friendliest team working on our record. We’re proud to be a part of their family with Grave Pleasures.”

Century Media’s A&R Jens Prueter says: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Grave Pleasures on Century Media. There are not too many artists who have enough talent and visions for being involved in very different bands such as Hexvessel, Oranssi Pazuzu and Grave Pleasures. And it’s always great to work with a group of friends and like-minded spirits. Thanks to the entire band and their manager Andy Farrow!”

Mat McNerney comments on the albums concept and music: “Like the great sacrament of ancient times that was the blood sacrifice of the mother, we too have laid down our most holy flesh at your feet. This record, which is a bold re-definition of death-rock and our totemic challenge to our pretenders, shall be our most grand and sordid testament. If you have never danced with the skeletons, then this album is your gateway drug to all the nihilistic pleasures of the grave. Apocalyptic post-punk never sounded so desperately bleak and wild yet never grinned so maniacally and writhed so fervently with tongues that whip the tombs. The Kali figure of our cover is the eternal icon of nuclear fear. She presides over the religion of an apocalyptic future. A desolate future we proudly celebrate with caustic music of the most furious punk. Come imbibe and wash your mind in our Motherblood. We’re dancing in the lion’s mouth. The elevator only goes down.”

Grave Pleasures lineup:

Mat McNerney - Vocals

Juho Vanhanen - Guitars

Aleksi Kiiskilä - Guitars

Valtteri Arino - Bass

Rainer Tuomikanto - Drums

(Photo - Kim Sølve)