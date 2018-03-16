GRAVE PLEASURES Release “Mind Intruders” Music Video; European Tour With MINISTRY Confirmed
March 16, 2018, an hour ago
Finland’s Grave Pleasures have been confirmed as direct support to Ministry for the AmeriKKKant European tour 2018. Dates are listed below.
The band have also launched a new video for the song "Mind Intruders". Check it out below, and order the band's latest studio album Motherblood here.
Tour dates with Ministry:
July
12 - Bordeaux, France - Rocher de Palmer
13 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
30 - München, Germany - Backstage
31 - Segrate (MI), Italy - Circolo Magnolia Open Air
August
1 - Rome, Italy - Villa Ada
3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo
4 - Geneve, Switzerland - l’Usine
6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (+ Converge)
7 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal (+ Converge)
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
14 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage