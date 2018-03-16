GRAVE PLEASURES Release “Mind Intruders” Music Video; European Tour With MINISTRY Confirmed

Finland’s Grave Pleasures have been confirmed as direct support to Ministry for the AmeriKKKant European tour 2018. Dates are listed below.

The band have also launched a new video for the song "Mind Intruders". Check it out below, and order the band's latest studio album Motherblood here.

Tour dates with Ministry:

July

12 - Bordeaux, France - Rocher de Palmer

13 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

30 - München, Germany - Backstage

31 - Segrate (MI), Italy - Circolo Magnolia Open Air

August

1 - Rome, Italy - Villa Ada

3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

4 - Geneve, Switzerland - l’Usine

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (+ Converge)

7 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal (+ Converge)

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

14 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage