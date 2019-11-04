GRAVE PLEASURES Release Rare Track “Violence Of Night”; Static Video Streaming

Finland’s Grave Pleasures will release Doomsday Roadburn (Live At Roadburn Festival 2018) on November 8 via Century Media digital and Svart Records on LP/CD. Pre-order here.

Not only will you get the show from Roadburn Festival 2018, but also two rare tracks from the Motherblood studio sessions: “Violence Of Night” and “There Are Powers At Work In This World”. The album was mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano at Orgone Studios and comes with artwork by Daniel Martin Diaz. You can check out a static video for the song “Violence Of Night” below.

The band comments on the song: "’Violence Of Night’ was our last spill of Motherblood. Some last dregs in the glass, but strong and very potent sips. It's a lone shark and one with it's own M.O. ‘Desire on the darkest edge’, this is about ‘mutual execution’ when it all gets brutal."

(Photo - Tekla Valy)